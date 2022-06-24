Quickfix for Farming/Bunker V1 - 0.290

COOL, I GUESS
- You can now paint your home & garage
- Change the dealer building color, was way too white
BUGS
- Rebind the "E" key to something else now works
- Lights problem in the bunker right after it's completed (+ Bug with dying fast)
- Cottage compost machine bug when trying to pack a fertilizer
- Fertilizer reservoir in bunker weird glow when empty & was visually full just after the bunker was built
- Main menu music can't be muted
- Small section of ground outside, near player's house has no collider
- Compost Machine in bunker lid clip on a pipe when open
- Changed the message to unlock the dealer because it was confusing
- Spawn problem of huge pack when selling big packs at the dealers
- Not supposed to be able to get friendship from Dealers
Changed files in this update