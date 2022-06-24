 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mon Bazou update for 24 June 2022

Quickfix for Farming/Bunker V1 - 0.290

Share · View all patches · Build 9003845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

COOL, I GUESS

  • You can now paint your home & garage
  • Change the dealer building color, was way too white

BUGS

  • Rebind the "E" key to something else now works
  • Lights problem in the bunker right after it's completed (+ Bug with dying fast)
  • Cottage compost machine bug when trying to pack a fertilizer
  • Fertilizer reservoir in bunker weird glow when empty & was visually full just after the bunker was built
  • Main menu music can't be muted
  • Small section of ground outside, near player's house has no collider
  • Compost Machine in bunker lid clip on a pipe when open
  • Changed the message to unlock the dealer because it was confusing
  • Spawn problem of huge pack when selling big packs at the dealers
  • Not supposed to be able to get friendship from Dealers
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link