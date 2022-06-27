 Skip to content

Gloomhaven update for 27 June 2022

V.27883 Update

V.27883 Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with Scenario 76 [spoiler]Harrower Hive[/spoiler] if you take damage from a road event on the way.
  • Fixed an issue with Level 9 Sun ability in multiplayer [spoiler]Divine Intervention and summons.[/spoiler]
  • Fixed a desync when using an item after regaining control of a character when a player leaves the session mid turn.
  • Fixed an issue where the short rest button was available after performing a short rest.
  • Added a notification when players need to use AngryFace [spoiler]Rain of Arrows[/spoiler]
  • Fixed an issue with Red Guard and the item [spoiler]Steel Ring.[/spoiler]
  • Fixed an issue with Red Guard [spoiler]Fierce Brilliance not disarming with all movement types[/spoiler]
  • Fixed an issue with Rat Monstrosities not attacking with innate advantage.

