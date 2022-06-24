 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Travellers Rest update for 24 June 2022

v0.5.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9003718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A bug that occurred when collecting items from the cheese aging rack when the inventory was full has been fixed.
  • A bug that caused items collected in Decoration Mode to appear in the inventory instead of being placed in the action bar has been fixed.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the player when the player was kicked out of a room while clearing a table.
  • We have fixed a bug in the layer order in the table cleaning animations.
  • We have fixed a bug in the rendering order that occurred between the magic broom and the individual table.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link