- A bug that occurred when collecting items from the cheese aging rack when the inventory was full has been fixed.
- A bug that caused items collected in Decoration Mode to appear in the inventory instead of being placed in the action bar has been fixed.
- We have fixed a bug that blocked the player when the player was kicked out of a room while clearing a table.
- We have fixed a bug in the layer order in the table cleaning animations.
- We have fixed a bug in the rendering order that occurred between the magic broom and the individual table.
Travellers Rest update for 24 June 2022
v0.5.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
