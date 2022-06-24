 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 24 June 2022

ClientVersion 5340

Share · View all patches · Build 9003667 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Feast of Abscession
  • Modified Economy Item: Bladeform Legacy
  • Modified Economy Item: Planetfall
  • Modified Economy Item: Eminence of Ristul
  • Modified Economy Item: Crown of the One True King
  • Modified Economy Item: Flockheart's Gamble
  • Modified Economy Item: Compass of the Rising Gale
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent - Voice

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link