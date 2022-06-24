Dota 2 update for 24 June 2022
ClientVersion 5340
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Feast of Abscession
- Modified Economy Item: Bladeform Legacy
- Modified Economy Item: Planetfall
- Modified Economy Item: Eminence of Ristul
- Modified Economy Item: Crown of the One True King
- Modified Economy Item: Flockheart's Gamble
- Modified Economy Item: Compass of the Rising Gale
- Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent - Voice
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes