FIX: Building a platform or an autoblock in a specific gridcell on the map was breaking that platform
FIX: Debug panel set music override on open and close
FIX: Inconsistent station colors when loading from another level
FIX: Multiple memory leaks when images where displayed
FIX: Not used station sign had a white background color with a white text on station destination sign which was hard to see it
FIX: Sensor tutorials failed showing white screen instead of UI highlight
FIX: Story could get stuck when buying platforms before building shortcut track
FIX: Timetable panel header in editor was set incorrectly on first load
UPDATE: Localizations (es: achievements, tutorials; en: research, tutorials, ui; ja-JP: research, tutorials, ui; cs: tutorials, ui)
Rail Route update for 27 June 2022
Hotfix 1.6.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update