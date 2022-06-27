 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 27 June 2022

Hotfix 1.6.13

FIX: Building a platform or an autoblock in a specific gridcell on the map was breaking that platform  
FIX: Debug panel set music override on open and close  
FIX: Inconsistent station colors when loading from another level  
FIX: Multiple memory leaks when images where displayed  
FIX: Not used station sign had a white background color with a white text on station destination sign which was hard to see it  
FIX: Sensor tutorials failed showing white screen instead of UI highlight  
FIX: Story could get stuck when buying platforms before building shortcut track  
FIX: Timetable panel header in editor was set incorrectly on first load  
UPDATE: Localizations (es: achievements, tutorials; en: research, tutorials, ui; ja-JP: research, tutorials, ui; cs: tutorials, ui)

