Update to Version 0.228

The game has been updated to version 0.228.

This is a minor update; to see the release notes for the most recent large update (version 0.225), visit this link: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1184770/eventcomments/3418809548726959194/

FIXES

-Fixed an issue where presidential running mates, and potential running mates, would not be updated with a new variable if loading a game saved before version 0.225. This could cause the game to freeze if the game attempted to access the missing variables.

NOTES

With any update, there is a rare chance of files getting corrupted. This can cause a black/white empty screen when starting the game, or it might prevent you from clicking any buttons. If you experience this problem, you can visit this forum post for instructions on how to fix it: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1184770/discussions/2/3085508296772338528/

If you experience any other problems, you can post a new discussion in the bug reports forum, by navigating to the community hub, clicking the Discussions tab, and clicking the Bug Reports link on the right side of the screen.