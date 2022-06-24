 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Political Process update for 24 June 2022

Update to Version 0.228

Share · View all patches · Build 9003387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 0.228.

This is a minor update; to see the release notes for the most recent large update (version 0.225), visit this link: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1184770/eventcomments/3418809548726959194/

FIXES
-Fixed an issue where presidential running mates, and potential running mates, would not be updated with a new variable if loading a game saved before version 0.225. This could cause the game to freeze if the game attempted to access the missing variables.

NOTES
With any update, there is a rare chance of files getting corrupted. This can cause a black/white empty screen when starting the game, or it might prevent you from clicking any buttons. If you experience this problem, you can visit this forum post for instructions on how to fix it: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1184770/discussions/2/3085508296772338528/

If you experience any other problems, you can post a new discussion in the bug reports forum, by navigating to the community hub, clicking the Discussions tab, and clicking the Bug Reports link on the right side of the screen.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link