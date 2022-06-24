 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 24 June 2022

Patch 1.0.4 - Foundation - Vehicle Playground added!

Patch 1.0.4 - Foundation - Vehicle Playground added! · Build 9003224

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT:

  • Vehicle playground, help test vehicles in their current state without causing issues with the base game

CHANGES:

  • Increased animation speed at which axe, sledgehammer and baseball bat attacks play
  • Improvements to entering area UI and name changes for some areas
  • Slight decrease in range zombies can attack the player
  • Military respirator now protects to 99% of radiation
  • Hazmat respirator now protects to 95% of radiation
  • Filter mask now protects to 85% of radiation

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix for a special type of zombie you're not allowed to get close to
  • Fix for tents deleting items on relog
  • Fix for damage numbers not getting disabled
