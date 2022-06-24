Patch 1.0.4 - Foundation - Vehicle Playground added!

CONTENT:
- Vehicle playground, help test vehicles in their current state without causing issues with the base game
CHANGES:
- Increased animation speed at which axe, sledgehammer and baseball bat attacks play
- Improvements to entering area UI and name changes for some areas
- Slight decrease in range zombies can attack the player
- Military respirator now protects to 99% of radiation
- Hazmat respirator now protects to 95% of radiation
- Filter mask now protects to 85% of radiation
BUG FIXES:
- Fix for a special type of zombie you're not allowed to get close to
- Fix for tents deleting items on relog
- Fix for damage numbers not getting disabled
