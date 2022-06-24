v0.0.19
- Clicking U to upgrade building
- Changed MainMenu when has NO_ANIMATION settings
- Add the new CarbonisationStation (Experiment idea by U_B_i)
- Now Pippete tool copy everything from the building (color and platform)
- Fixed deleting items with PLATFORM showing invisible tiles
- Added Shift+P to pause all of the same buildings
- Added Astradaha idea to a filter in the ressource overview panel (Using "All Productions" UI) - Test phase
- Small change in the Research UI
NEXT:
- Finish Turret (Animations)
- New GAMEMODE (AT WAR) - Experimental
- New GAMEMODE (Logistic Madness) - Experimental
- Buff on Parasites based on Cycle
- Finish the new population type: Engineers
- Review Particle System for showing Radius of the Buildings
