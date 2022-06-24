 Skip to content

Hexfactory update for 24 June 2022

v0.0.19

24 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Clicking U to upgrade building
  • Changed MainMenu when has NO_ANIMATION settings
  • Add the new CarbonisationStation (Experiment idea by U_B_i)
  • Now Pippete tool copy everything from the building (color and platform)
  • Fixed deleting items with PLATFORM showing invisible tiles
  • Added Shift+P to pause all of the same buildings
  • Added Astradaha idea to a filter in the ressource overview panel (Using "All Productions" UI) - Test phase
  • Small change in the Research UI

NEXT:

  • Finish Turret (Animations)
  • New GAMEMODE (AT WAR) - Experimental
  • New GAMEMODE (Logistic Madness) - Experimental
  • Buff on Parasites based on Cycle
  • Finish the new population type: Engineers
  • Review Particle System for showing Radius of the Buildings
