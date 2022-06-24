Dragon Valley and Chaos Castle are now live!

The full list of changes
- Added a new area, dragon valley.
- Added a new area, chaos castle.
- All thieves guild upgrades can now be seen from the icon on top left (next to menu)
- Traps in undead ruins now do less damage
- Fixed an issue with large monsters sometimes not spawning
- Added 'Help' in the options menu, it shows the tutorial screens again if you click on it
- Party cards now show multiple cards as one card to avoid cluttering.
- Added new unlockable party card "Escape the skull of fate", this can be used to discard the skull of fate event.
- Added new unlockable equipment "Steel Boots", bonus armor and resistance when you move and stand.
- Added new unlockable equipment "Overwhelm Blade", bonus damage when you overwhelm.
- The undead ruins now has access to some of the thieves guild upgrades.
- Heroes can now upgrade their attack.
- Made some adjustments in the forest, there are now 2 battles to upgrade a hero and 1 battle that upgrades a hero and their attack
- Made some adjustments in the labyrinth cards (more dead bodies to search, upgrades are now spread out)
- Spawn positions of heroes in the undead ruins have been adjusted
- Lighting Storm now picks 2-3 targets instead of 3
- Removed the skip option when upgrading a hero, you can cancel using escape now
- Dwarf barrels now benefit from equipment stats (+body damage and +magic damage)
- Lady attack has been replaced with a magic reflection (reflects back damage when attacked)
- Fixed a bug with potions that give extra actions, a turn would not end properly.
- Fixed an issue with anti-aliasing not working
- Removed the bloom setting from graphics
- Fixed an issue with evasion, sometimes the character would appear in the wrong position
- Larger creatures now damage all enemies in their direction of attack.
- Adjusted healing on the healing potion party card.
- Removed the anvil from the undead ruins.
- Undead ruins now has a chance to drop a second barrels card.
- Fixed a crash with the spear guard at the city.
- Lady sacrifice now triggers once every x incoming hits
- Gambler at city now requires 100 gold for each gamble
- Rune of heroism no longer activates on summons(sister and royal guard)
- Its no longer possible to stun very large units (3x3)
- Lancer shield bash now has 2 levels
- Fixed a bug with triple shot that would let you target a large monster 3 times
- Fixed a bug with the sister starting a battle with 1 armor
- Reduced damage done by tornado
- Power potion now deals more damage at higher levels
- Potion of heroism only has 1 level and costs 100 gold to buy
