Dark Quest: Board Game update for 24 June 2022

Dragon Valley and Chaos Castle are now live!

The full list of changes

  • Added a new area, dragon valley.
  • Added a new area, chaos castle.
  • All thieves guild upgrades can now be seen from the icon on top left (next to menu)
  • Traps in undead ruins now do less damage
  • Fixed an issue with large monsters sometimes not spawning
  • Added 'Help' in the options menu, it shows the tutorial screens again if you click on it
  • Party cards now show multiple cards as one card to avoid cluttering.
  • Added new unlockable party card "Escape the skull of fate", this can be used to discard the skull of fate event.
  • Added new unlockable equipment "Steel Boots", bonus armor and resistance when you move and stand.
  • Added new unlockable equipment "Overwhelm Blade", bonus damage when you overwhelm.
  • The undead ruins now has access to some of the thieves guild upgrades.
  • Heroes can now upgrade their attack.
  • Made some adjustments in the forest, there are now 2 battles to upgrade a hero and 1 battle that upgrades a hero and their attack
  • Made some adjustments in the labyrinth cards (more dead bodies to search, upgrades are now spread out)
  • Spawn positions of heroes in the undead ruins have been adjusted
  • Lighting Storm now picks 2-3 targets instead of 3
  • Removed the skip option when upgrading a hero, you can cancel using escape now
  • Dwarf barrels now benefit from equipment stats (+body damage and +magic damage)
  • Lady attack has been replaced with a magic reflection (reflects back damage when attacked)
  • Fixed a bug with potions that give extra actions, a turn would not end properly.
  • Fixed an issue with anti-aliasing not working
  • Removed the bloom setting from graphics
  • Fixed an issue with evasion, sometimes the character would appear in the wrong position
  • Larger creatures now damage all enemies in their direction of attack.
  • Adjusted healing on the healing potion party card.
  • Removed the anvil from the undead ruins.
  • Undead ruins now has a chance to drop a second barrels card.
  • Fixed a crash with the spear guard at the city.
  • Lady sacrifice now triggers once every x incoming hits
  • Gambler at city now requires 100 gold for each gamble
  • Rune of heroism no longer activates on summons(sister and royal guard)
  • Its no longer possible to stun very large units (3x3)
  • Lancer shield bash now has 2 levels
  • Fixed a bug with triple shot that would let you target a large monster 3 times
  • Fixed a bug with the sister starting a battle with 1 armor
  • Reduced damage done by tornado
  • Power potion now deals more damage at higher levels
  • Potion of heroism only has 1 level and costs 100 gold to buy
