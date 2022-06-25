“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Patch Notes Version 0.5.1

Hello,

Thank you for playing “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access.

We have started distributing the latest update patch to add new elements, fix the following bugs, and improve the stability of the gameplay.

When this patch is applied, the version on the upper right of the title screen will be 0.5.1.

●Additional Elements:

Added difficulty level “EDO” to the main quests

Added new items “Poison Smoke Talisman” “Sprinkling Water Talisman” “Electrified Talisman” “Wandering Talisman”

●Balance Adjustments:

Modified so that Sumo Wrestler “Raiden” will be playable from Stage 1

Modified the effects of paralysis and lightning strikes to abnormal status "Paralysis"

Adjusted the location of lightning strikes in thunderstorm stage

Added drunkenness prevention to the effect of the "Drunkard Charm”

Added a “smack" effect to the start of Sumo Wrestler’s normal jump attack

Adjusted some "Secret Arts" effects of the Sumo Wrestler

Modified the conditions for the appearance of the "Temple of Secret Arts Exchange"

Adjusted the boss in Stage 2 to warp every time it takes a certain amount of damage

Adjusted the behavior of some bosses and enemies

Adjusted the overall combat balance

●Bug Fixing:

Fixed some issues that could cause the game to crash

Fixed the behavior of some bosses

Fixed other minor bugs

We will continue to update additional elements and make balance adjustments as part of the process of polishing the game, and we really appreciate your continued support and cooperation!!

Team Ed-Zero

Tell us about the game in the official Discord! https://discord.gg/4dMMPXqKV3