“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Patch Notes Version 0.5.1

Hello,
Thank you for playing “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access.
We have started distributing the latest update patch to add new elements, fix the following bugs, and improve the stability of the gameplay.
When this patch is applied, the version on the upper right of the title screen will be 0.5.1.
●Additional Elements:
- Added difficulty level “EDO” to the main quests
- Added new items “Poison Smoke Talisman” “Sprinkling Water Talisman” “Electrified Talisman” “Wandering Talisman”
●Balance Adjustments:
- Modified so that Sumo Wrestler “Raiden” will be playable from Stage 1
- Modified the effects of paralysis and lightning strikes to abnormal status "Paralysis"
- Adjusted the location of lightning strikes in thunderstorm stage
- Added drunkenness prevention to the effect of the "Drunkard Charm”
- Added a “smack" effect to the start of Sumo Wrestler’s normal jump attack
- Adjusted some "Secret Arts" effects of the Sumo Wrestler
- Modified the conditions for the appearance of the "Temple of Secret Arts Exchange"
- Adjusted the boss in Stage 2 to warp every time it takes a certain amount of damage
- Adjusted the behavior of some bosses and enemies
- Adjusted the overall combat balance
●Bug Fixing:
- Fixed some issues that could cause the game to crash
- Fixed the behavior of some bosses
- Fixed other minor bugs
We will continue to update additional elements and make balance adjustments as part of the process of polishing the game, and we really appreciate your continued support and cooperation!!
Team Ed-Zero
