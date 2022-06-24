 Skip to content

Cosmos update for 24 June 2022

Cosmos Update 2.1.8 - Bugfxies and UI Adjustments

Build 9003030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions / Changes / Adjustments

  • Adjusted Audio to allways play during multiple sound instances
  • Fixed Issue with Anti-Aliassing causing visual tearing with all player/boss sprites
  • Added audio ques for ship health dropping below 3HP
  • Adjusted the UI for selecting Co-Pilots, Its now easier to read and scales with screens correctly.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Issues with Main Menu animations reseting when hovering any main menu buttons
  • Fixed Audio issues when selecting audio references at 0% volume
  • Fixed a bug with "The Coupon" Artifact causing proression issues with the Merchant
  • Fixed a bug with Merchant 3rd artifact text apeearing
