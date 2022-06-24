Cosmos Update 2.1.8 - Bugfxies and UI Adjustments

New Additions / Changes / Adjustments
- Adjusted Audio to allways play during multiple sound instances
- Fixed Issue with Anti-Aliassing causing visual tearing with all player/boss sprites
- Added audio ques for ship health dropping below 3HP
- Adjusted the UI for selecting Co-Pilots, Its now easier to read and scales with screens correctly.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Issues with Main Menu animations reseting when hovering any main menu buttons
- Fixed Audio issues when selecting audio references at 0% volume
- Fixed a bug with "The Coupon" Artifact causing proression issues with the Merchant
- Fixed a bug with Merchant 3rd artifact text apeearing
Changed files in this update