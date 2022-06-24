 Skip to content

Pico Islands update for 24 June 2022

Version 22.06.87

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Achievements

Infos

  • replaced Reddit with Discord
  • upgraded firebase_cpp to 9.1.0
  • upgraded Qt to 5.15.10

Changed files in this update

