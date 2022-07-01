Dirge v0.3 - New Map: Quetico Forest

Version: 0.3
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-212-4995
[](A lovely little campfire)
New Level: Quetico Forest
- A new level has been added!
- Quetico is a northern tundra style map which is the home of the Wendigo monster.
- Snow covers the surface, walking around your footsteps leave depressions in the snow.
- Snowflake VFX fall from the sky and collide with the environment so they do not show up inside.
- The new map is the default map when creating a lobby, this will be randomized in the future.
[](The west cabin)
Additions
- New main menu screen to match new map.
- Camera effects are now applied while swimming to make it look like you're underwater.
- Secret bookcases now have a better sound.
- Revenant now has "clarity" ability to for a short amount of time lift their vision restrictions.
[](Dank Crypt)
Changes
- Monsters can now devour animals.
- Revenant camera is slightly less blind, since he hits so hard and has so much life this is his downside by design.
[](An underground cave network)
Improvements
- Twig Blights now have hit VFXs for their bark skin.
- Improved client/host logic for jumping so higher ping clients will still feel jumping is responsive.
- Ammo HUD is much clearer and easier to understand.
- Monsters can now receive bone based damage bonuses.
- Swimming sounds with the hands are improved.
- Equipment fade out should show the widget if ammo changes.
- Gun equip/unequip programming improved to be more performant and future proof.
- Exhausted stamina is now more clearly shown.
- Banquet hall fireplace wall now matches the rest of the room.
- Action bar icon opacity reduced to see the pulse effect more clearly.
- Breach shotgun has improved reload sounds.
- Cold environments should replicate correctly if a characters starts in a cold environment.
- Compass and area now fade out with time unless they change.
- Improved size and appearance of help, hint, and interaction messages.
[](Sprawling tunnels)
Fixes
- You can no longer spam the melee animation.
- Ragdoll effects of Tenome are improved so his arms don't have an extra joint in the forearm.
- Fixed bug where animals would stand around idle.
- Fixed issue where Tenome spooktater ping icon wouldn't show.
- Fixed audio and visual issues around buckets.
- Fixed bug where Tommy Gun could get stuck after firing one round.
- Fixed bug in shrine candles that could show the wrong text at the wrong time.
- Fixed a bug where putting out a fire with E would not let you pickup the rib cage.
- Fixed attic map highlight being the wrong shape.
- Fixed bug where minions would sometimes open lids or drawers instead of only doors when stuck.
[](Maintenance Shaft)
Internationalization
- Improved Chinese translations
[](A small hunting lodge on the north side )
Changed files in this update