Dirge update for 1 July 2022

Dirge v0.3 - New Map: Quetico Forest

Share · View all patches · Build 9002783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.3
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-212-4995

[](A lovely little campfire)

New Level: Quetico Forest

  • A new level has been added!
  • Quetico is a northern tundra style map which is the home of the Wendigo monster.
  • Snow covers the surface, walking around your footsteps leave depressions in the snow.
  • Snowflake VFX fall from the sky and collide with the environment so they do not show up inside.
  • The new map is the default map when creating a lobby, this will be randomized in the future.

[](The west cabin)

Additions

  • New main menu screen to match new map.
  • Camera effects are now applied while swimming to make it look like you're underwater.
  • Secret bookcases now have a better sound.
  • Revenant now has "clarity" ability to for a short amount of time lift their vision restrictions.

[](Dank Crypt)

Changes

  • Monsters can now devour animals.
  • Revenant camera is slightly less blind, since he hits so hard and has so much life this is his downside by design.

[](An underground cave network)

Improvements

  • Twig Blights now have hit VFXs for their bark skin.
  • Improved client/host logic for jumping so higher ping clients will still feel jumping is responsive.
  • Ammo HUD is much clearer and easier to understand.
  • Monsters can now receive bone based damage bonuses.
  • Swimming sounds with the hands are improved.
  • Equipment fade out should show the widget if ammo changes.
  • Gun equip/unequip programming improved to be more performant and future proof.
  • Exhausted stamina is now more clearly shown.
  • Banquet hall fireplace wall now matches the rest of the room.
  • Action bar icon opacity reduced to see the pulse effect more clearly.
  • Breach shotgun has improved reload sounds.
  • Cold environments should replicate correctly if a characters starts in a cold environment.
  • Compass and area now fade out with time unless they change.
  • Improved size and appearance of help, hint, and interaction messages.

[](Sprawling tunnels)

Fixes

  • You can no longer spam the melee animation.
  • Ragdoll effects of Tenome are improved so his arms don't have an extra joint in the forearm.
  • Fixed bug where animals would stand around idle.
  • Fixed issue where Tenome spooktater ping icon wouldn't show.
  • Fixed audio and visual issues around buckets.
  • Fixed bug where Tommy Gun could get stuck after firing one round.
  • Fixed bug in shrine candles that could show the wrong text at the wrong time.
  • Fixed a bug where putting out a fire with E would not let you pickup the rib cage.
  • Fixed attic map highlight being the wrong shape.
  • Fixed bug where minions would sometimes open lids or drawers instead of only doors when stuck.

[](Maintenance Shaft)

Internationalization

  • Improved Chinese translations

[](A small hunting lodge on the north side )

