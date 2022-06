This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sail away this summer and discover our newly released packs loaded with a collection of avatars and goodies that’ll take you to the sandy shores of paradise!

Also, make way for our newest Avatar, Pinky. With her green visors on, she’s ready for the sun! You'll get a shot at getting this beach lovin' avatar in the Legendary Chest, included in the Beginning of Summer Pack.

Good Luck and Good Vibes!