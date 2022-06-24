Update 3 - Drift

MAJOR UPDATE
- Major ship steering overhaul
- Now able to drift around corners much better
- Hold A or Space to power slide and drift around corners while turning
- Reset Global Online Leaderboards in response to major changes
- Overhauled color scheme / palette / textures on most tracks to try and reduce visual noise
- Made racing UI font smaller and more transparent / minor changes
- Lowered controller vibration strength
- Removed some particle effects on every ship to increase visual clarity
- Adjusted multiple ship sizes
- Added fireworks to every track
- Added new starting fireworks and archs to every track
- Changed camera position / FOV
- Almost every track has had a palette change most major some minor
- Added content to Smorg-5P3
