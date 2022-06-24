 Skip to content

Galactic Racing Online update for 24 June 2022

Update 3 - Drift

Share · View all patches · Build 9002559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MAJOR UPDATE

  • Major ship steering overhaul
  • Now able to drift around corners much better
  • Hold A or Space to power slide and drift around corners while turning
  • Reset Global Online Leaderboards in response to major changes
  • Overhauled color scheme / palette / textures on most tracks to try and reduce visual noise
  • Made racing UI font smaller and more transparent / minor changes
  • Lowered controller vibration strength
  • Removed some particle effects on every ship to increase visual clarity
  • Adjusted multiple ship sizes
  • Added fireworks to every track
  • Added new starting fireworks and archs to every track
  • Changed camera position / FOV
  • Almost every track has had a palette change most major some minor
  • Added content to Smorg-5P3
