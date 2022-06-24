Ancient Cities v0.2.9.0 Knowledges & requirements

Share · View all patches · Build 9002528 · Last edited 24 June 2022 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.9.0 Knowledges & requirements

Migration brings new individuals and with them new knowledge that will be needed to build better buildings and to create new tools with which to do the old and new activities.

CHANGES:

Historical knowledges and requirements.

Cultural hair styles and clothes.

New building : Neolithic round house.

New building : Mesolithic menhir.

New fences : small & wattle fences.

New animal : Wild dog.

New river : Tajo and tributaries.

New plant : Allium.

New resources : Roots and Mud.

Steam cloud saved games.

Neolithic city visuals.

Landmarks in the regional map.

Food preferences for humans.

FIXES:

Visual issues in tool piles and loads.

Grass growing improved.

Switching audio device while playing.

Stuck notifications after loading a game.

Bow hunting & chopping effect.

Visual issues with hair and hats.

Texture problems when close of some animals and buildings.

Problem reports in gathering groups when pausing.

Group of migrants can't reach the tribe in some local maps.

Empty migrant groups after Neolithic period.

Resources missing when arriving to a new settlement location.

Crash when double-clicking the disband button in an area.

Biface craft specific animation seated in rocks.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.

Saved games could become obsolete after an update.

Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next we will implement neolithic agriculture and will improve environmental visuals.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.