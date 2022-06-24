- Reduced memory usage and allocations
- Fixed some textures becoming unloaded while in-use
- Fixed case where leaderboards wouldn't display properly
- Ballpit text fixes
- More flexible support for dropping powerups / items in workshop stages
Chippy update for 24 June 2022
Hotfix 2022/06/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
- Loading history…
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
- Loading history…
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update