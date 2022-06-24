 Skip to content

Chippy update for 24 June 2022

Hotfix 2022/06/24

Build 9002262

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced memory usage and allocations
  • Fixed some textures becoming unloaded while in-use
  • Fixed case where leaderboards wouldn't display properly
  • Ballpit text fixes
  • More flexible support for dropping powerups / items in workshop stages

