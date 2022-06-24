 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

cyberpunkdreams update for 24 June 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9002038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changes to current stash are now shown with other changes.

  • Fixed a bug with transport capacity in some locations.

  • Fixed not being able to use sleeping pills.

  • Fixed some accommodations still showing up as items.

  • Fixed a bug that reduced some characters' temperaments to zero.

    • Please get in touch if you need a fix, or use it as a free opportunity to explore some other paths.
    • This also affected Irene's contact if you're in a relationship with her; it's been automatically reset to 20.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link