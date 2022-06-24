-
Changes to current stash are now shown with other changes.
Fixed a bug with transport capacity in some locations.
Fixed not being able to use sleeping pills.
Fixed some accommodations still showing up as items.
Fixed a bug that reduced some characters' temperaments to zero.
- Please get in touch if you need a fix, or use it as a free opportunity to explore some other paths.
- This also affected Irene's contact if you're in a relationship with her; it's been automatically reset to 20.
cyberpunkdreams update for 24 June 2022
Bugfix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
