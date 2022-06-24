 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 24 June 2022

Changes for Version 3.92.1326 (2022-06-24)

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 24 June 2022

Changes for Version 3.92.1326 (2022-06-24)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new dungeon boss to improve gram. You can fight it if you take 5 rune stones with you and have defeated Lernean Hydra. You can find a rune stone from P.Baals V30.
  • Added overcapping for people who have done 25 EMCs. You get 10% of the overcap levels if you have enough prerequisites. Example in the offline calc: You go offline for 1 hour, would get normally 1 million levels, but the cap limits it to 120k levels. With the overcap feature you would get now 120k + 10% from 880k = 208k levels.
  • Added spread / remove for monuments. It works similar to the div gen where you can set the distribution.
  • Added chp purchases for one more quest slot and 5 more daily quests. You need to have bought the ones with pet stones to have the option appear.
  • The quests are now sorted by rank. Reduced some quest rewards, added some quest rewards and a new unique quest.
  • Fixed an issue with EMCs, TGSC reward, some typos.

