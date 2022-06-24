UPDATE 3.0.7

WARNING
By updating the game, the Lost Alone Ep.3 - Granny saves will be corrupted. Do not update if you have a game in progress. If you update, you will have to start the game over.
Added 5 new paintings in the Trophy Room
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
By updating the game, the Lost Alone Ep.3 - Granny saves will be corrupted. Do not update if you have a game in progress. If you update, you will have to start the game over.
Added 5 new paintings in the Trophy Room
Changed files in this update