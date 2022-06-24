 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Alone update for 24 June 2022

UPDATE 3.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9001869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WARNING

By updating the game, the Lost Alone Ep.3 - Granny saves will be corrupted. Do not update if you have a game in progress. If you update, you will have to start the game over.

Added 5 new paintings in the Trophy Room

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link