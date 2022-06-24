 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last World Playtest update for 24 June 2022

v0.0.496 (06/24/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9001830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.496 (06/24/2022)

Changes:

  1. Slightly reduced the bloom effect in the scene, this should affect the effect of the laser glow (need testing)
  2. Now, if there are no buttons in the context menu, then it will not be created (concerns scene props)
  3. Now, when the game is paused, it will be possible to open the settings menu

Added:

  1. Added a hip panel when deploying to a location
  2. Added an information section in the building tooltip panel that duplicates and deciphers the information icons on the building
  3. In the unit view window, in the inventory, added a background and a rotating platform on which the unit located

Corrected:

  1. Fixed a bug when, immediately after landing at a location, go into the unit's inventory, then in the unit's viewing window after a while there is a jump in illumination
  2. Fixed a bug when after generating or loading saves, the button to start the game did not appear
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link