v0.0.496 (06/24/2022)
Changes:
- Slightly reduced the bloom effect in the scene, this should affect the effect of the laser glow (need testing)
- Now, if there are no buttons in the context menu, then it will not be created (concerns scene props)
- Now, when the game is paused, it will be possible to open the settings menu
Added:
- Added a hip panel when deploying to a location
- Added an information section in the building tooltip panel that duplicates and deciphers the information icons on the building
- In the unit view window, in the inventory, added a background and a rotating platform on which the unit located
Corrected:
- Fixed a bug when, immediately after landing at a location, go into the unit's inventory, then in the unit's viewing window after a while there is a jump in illumination
- Fixed a bug when after generating or loading saves, the button to start the game did not appear
Changed files in this update