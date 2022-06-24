 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 24 June 2022

2.0.2 Patch Notes

Build 9001708

  • Fixed label wrapping on Upgrade buttons and Active Recipe buttons
  • Can select an Active Recipe button to open the Recipe Selection panel
  • Selecting a rail unit will now default to showing the Rail Controls tab
  • Added admin command “disable gamepad” which will force the game to ignore all inputs besides keyboard and mouse. Useful if game was interpreting some unknown device as controller input. Can be reversed with command “enable gamepad”. To enter admin commands, hit the backquote / tilde key, type in a command, and hit enter.
  • Inventory-related upgrades are displayed on the Inventory tab, and production upgrades (like Omnistone upgrade, Pasture upgrade, Steam booster) are shown on the Production Tab.

