Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 24 June 2022

V.0.1.13 - Hotfix!

V.0.1.13 - Hotfix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added ability for beds to show Bed marks on the map when you are claimed on it. (will have to reclaim after server restart to get it to show again, working on a fix for this)

-Fixed error with the soul altar, disassembler, repair anvil.
-Fixed error with sort function creating infinite null inventory slots, also fixed sort function causing items to get deleted or disappearing.
-Fixed animation error on the character which caused some skipping.
-Fixed missing quest information on some items.

-Improved the look of new grass.

-Updated shadow quality settings.

