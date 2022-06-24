Hell update

- Parameter requirements for items have been added. So now the heroes will not be able to equip all items as easily as before. Some items, for example, will require a lot of strength, while others will require a lot of other parameters.
- Some items (especially unique items) have become available only to certain classes of heroes. Thus, now the style of play for different heroes will be even more different. For example, now only the archer can wield powerful bows (only the basic bow is available to other classes), only the knight can wear heavy armor, etc.
- Individual sounds of attack, pain, death, delight have been added to all heroes
- A lot of traps are added in different locations
- Another opportunity to get to the location "Hell" is added.
- Inventory overflow bug is fixed.
- Difficulty warnings have been added on some levels.
- The skeleton lord is weakened (he began to heal himself much more slowly).
- Free treatment is fixed.
- There are significantly more mini-map markings in the starting village now.
- One of the rooms of the Fire Temple is fixed (it was not displaying walls on the minimap)
- Death animations for monsters are fixed. Now they do not stand rooted to the spot after death.
- Stairs are fixed in the library.
- Lava and portal are fixed In the location "Hell", and a couple of secrets are added.
- Fixed a bug with the deletion of the game, when the barrels and chests in the new game in the locations were not restored.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect calculation of bonuses of some items when moving through locations.
- Magogs got splash damage and self-explosion upon death.
