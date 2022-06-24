GameGuru MAX Build 2022.06.24

There's an updated build of Early Access GameGuru MAX released today and there's a new game demo!
This one is a small maintenance version that fixes some issues to do with object collisions - we've
- fixed issues related to the collision system when static objects were imported
- fixed an issue of static objects rendering with bone influence. Now allows the collision shapes for polygon, hulls and convex to work when rotated and scaled
- updated the door sliding behavior with improvements
- added a host of general tweaks and fixedthe high-priority bugs
- AND added the new Indian Strike Force demo game to the Hub!
Changed files in this update