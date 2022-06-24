 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GameGuru MAX update for 24 June 2022

GameGuru MAX Build 2022.06.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9001132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's an updated build of Early Access GameGuru MAX released today and there's a new game demo!

This one is a small maintenance version that fixes some issues to do with object collisions - we've

  • fixed issues related to the collision system when static objects were imported
  • fixed an issue of static objects rendering with bone influence. Now allows the collision shapes for polygon, hulls and convex to work when rotated and scaled
  • updated the door sliding behavior with improvements
  • added a host of general tweaks and fixedthe high-priority bugs 
  • AND added the new Indian Strike Force demo game to the Hub!

Happy game-making!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1247291
  • Loading history…
Depot 1962060
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link