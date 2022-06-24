Shooting / NPCs lvl / Loot points

Improved aiming and shooting
- changed camera animation
- the recoil effects have been changed
- now the character walks slower while aiming
- changed the aiming settings for all weapons
- crosshair added when aiming
- their levels have been added above the heads of the NPCs
- In all zones, decorative objects that could not be looted have been replaced with lootable ones
- new background color for food icons
- now you can repair the entire equip of the character
- increased durability of mining tools
- changed recipes for initial items (axe, pickaxe, shovel)
- added messages about character tired
- reduced the number of gold bars in the boxes of Elite Soldiers
- fixed a bug that allows you to clone items
