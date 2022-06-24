 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 24 June 2022

Shooting / NPCs lvl / Loot points

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improved aiming and shooting
  • changed camera animation
  • the recoil effects have been changed
  • now the character walks slower while aiming
  • changed the aiming settings for all weapons
  • crosshair added when aiming

  • their levels have been added above the heads of the NPCs

  • In all zones, decorative objects that could not be looted have been replaced with lootable ones

  • new background color for food icons

  • now you can repair the entire equip of the character
  • increased durability of mining tools
  • changed recipes for initial items (axe, pickaxe, shovel)
  • added messages about character tired
  • reduced the number of gold bars in the boxes of Elite Soldiers
  • fixed a bug that allows you to clone items

