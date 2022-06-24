Automon 1.2 Released!

Automon 1.2 was just released! Patch notes below
BIG Stuff:
- Items added! 63 items can be obtained through various means. They can be one time use or held by Automons
- Alternate playable Characters added! 4 new characters can be unlocked and selected when starting a New Game from the main menu
(They are also unlocked from achievements so you don't have to meet the requirements again if you played the game a bit)
(If you have neither a second character nor a second difficulty unlocked, you won't see the character selection screen when starting a new game)
Automon Changes:
- All Automons now have a 4th ability tier that can only be reached with a specific held item. It upgrades the ability the same amount that an Evolution would
- Mobird's ability is now: Evolves with 2 copies. Gets 1/1/1.5/(2)% more stats for evolving
- Rockover's ability is now: Gain 2/4/6/(8) Block when battle starts
- Floatox DEF from 120 to 110
- Noxeed's ability power from 2/4/6 to 2.5/5/7.5/(10)
- Vipemare's ability is now: Make a cloud on attack; It hurts inactive Automons for 2/3/4/(5)% of their current HP per second
(Draining % of current HP means it will never kill unless the counter reaches 100 somehow. This should hopefully make Vipemare synergize with more things)
Other Gameplay Changes:
- Box Heal from 70% to 30%
- Poison Bonus from (1 tier - 0.5) to (0.75 tier)
- Wild Automon levels increased
- Random damage variance from 15% to 10%
- Effective minimum SPD is now 1, regardless of buffs and debuffs
- When you defeat the game and your team becomes the Champion's team, it will now use your team as it was at the beginning of the battle and not the end (effectively means that your one-use items will be preserved for the Champion's next team, and any level ups gained during the Champion fight won't apply)
- Exp reward for beating bosses now gives 40% more exp
- Difficulty 3 Champion level modifier from +10% to +5%. Also applies to difficulties above 11 - it will start from 5% and add 2% for every new difficulty level
Minor Stuff below, you can stop reading here
- Hovering over an Automon that has bonus stats will now toggle between full stats and bonus stats about every second
- Minor sprite adjustments to most Automons, mainly to make shading pop more
- Badges relocated to make room for items
- "Piercing" is a new word used whenever an attack or damage ignores DEF and Block
- Some font adjustments to make long ability text fit into the tooltips (by long ability text I mean Vipemare's ability and no one else's)
- Added a help page about items
- Added obnoxious arrows pointing at unread tutorial tooltips (seen YouTubers not notice them one too many times)
Bug Fixes:
- Area 39 having rarity odds different from the rest of endless areas
- Game timer not starting after the game is loaded, until an Automon is captured - now starts whenever an area is selected
- Defeated Wild Automons lingering on the screen after areas are loaded
- Fewlayering issues with tooltips and particles
- Graciel's effectiveness indicators not calculating correctly
- Player-made Champion not benefitting from "+X% Champion Levels" difficulty modifier
- Player-made Champion sometimes getting bonus stats on Automons that shouldn't have them
Bugs and suggestions can be reported on Twitter or the Steam Discussions. Both are checked regularly
Have fun!
