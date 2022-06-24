Video Settings & Bug Fixes

U.I. Changes
- Pause menu background has been darkened for better readability.
- Gameplay & Video Settings have been separated into two menus.
Video Settings
Added support/customization options for the following
- Fog
- Bloom
- Post-Processing
- HDR
- V-Sync
- Anti-Aliasing
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Roxy could get stuck in the climbing pose when failing a quest or dying.
- Fixed a bug where the gem finder sometimes appeared at incorrect times.
Happy Gaming!ːGrenadierː
Changed files in this update