 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon update for 24 June 2022

Video Settings & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9000503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

U.I. Changes

  • Pause menu background has been darkened for better readability.
  • Gameplay & Video Settings have been separated into two menus.

Video Settings

Added support/customization options for the following

  • Fog
  • Bloom
  • Post-Processing
  • HDR
  • V-Sync
  • Anti-Aliasing

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Roxy could get stuck in the climbing pose when failing a quest or dying.
  • Fixed a bug where the gem finder sometimes appeared at incorrect times.

Happy Gaming!ːGrenadierː

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link