 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XpCade update for 24 June 2022

Space minigame

Share · View all patches · Build 8999872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added first minigame in the arcade hall

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link