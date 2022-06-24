Apis 1.4.1

Hey Beekeepers!
Just some more bug fixes for ya, happy weekend!
~ Ell
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the bottler duplicating canisters/bottles when working in Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue with items sometimes not being picked up in Multiplayer
- Fixed being able to duplicate canisters by rapidly clicking in a few different liquid machines (bottler, barrel)
- Fixed seeds not showing when placed in flower pots (no they don't grow its just to look cute)
- Fixed buying Honeycore from The Merchant showing a tooltip error
Modding
- Added a new hook tdraw() which is called above tiles but below objects and draw()
- Fixed api_define_flower() not respecting shop_buy / shop_key
- Fixed api_define_flower() using the variants sprite for the item sprite
- Fixed api_set_ground() not updating the last set tile properly
- Removed modded bees from Beenjamin's hints getting him all confused bless him
Changed files in this update