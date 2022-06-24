 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

APICO update for 24 June 2022

Apis 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8999798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Just some more bug fixes for ya, happy weekend!

~ Ell

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the bottler duplicating canisters/bottles when working in Multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue with items sometimes not being picked up in Multiplayer
  • Fixed being able to duplicate canisters by rapidly clicking in a few different liquid machines (bottler, barrel)
  • Fixed seeds not showing when placed in flower pots (no they don't grow its just to look cute)
  • Fixed buying Honeycore from The Merchant showing a tooltip error

Modding

  • Added a new hook tdraw() which is called above tiles but below objects and draw()
  • Fixed api_define_flower() not respecting shop_buy / shop_key
  • Fixed api_define_flower() using the variants sprite for the item sprite
  • Fixed api_set_ground() not updating the last set tile properly
  • Removed modded bees from Beenjamin's hints getting him all confused bless him

Changed files in this update

Depot 1390191
  • Loading history…
Depot 1390192
  • Loading history…
Depot 1390193
  • Loading history…
Depot 1390194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link