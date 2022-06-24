 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

重构 update for 24 June 2022

v0.69.1Small Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8999215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG Fixed
  1. Issue when undoing technology that can be placed
  2. The UI of Custom rules and recipes display problem under certain resolution
  3. "Bounty Cannon" description problem
  4. The problem that earth element cannot exist in "Unreal Structure"
  5. Save then start a new game may retain the rules of the previous game
  6. Bounty Cannon equipped with "24K Base" may cause attack speed to remain at 0
  7. "Element Overload" technology after Save&Load may obtain abnormal number
Performance Optimization

Optimized game performance when there are lots of enemies in the scene

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link