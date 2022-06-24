 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 24 June 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.06.24 version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8998968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. added [bedroom furnishings] system
  2. newly added [vehicle and horse room] accessory modification system
  3. added the playing method of [Special dart list]
  4. added the slang collection method of [Jianghu spring classic]
  5. added the play method of [random event] during escort
  6. if you swallow the [magic weapon] dart now, you have a small chance to get the hidden peerless magic weapon, and you can get the set entry 100%
  7. if you swallow the [Script] dart now, you have a small chance to get the hidden peerless script (the only way to put it)
  8. the [practice room] has opened the function of automatic continuous practice
  9. [Shenwu hall] has opened the function of automatic continuous creation & automatic sale of low-level equipment
  10. added monthly operation settlement (replaced the original payment interface)
  11. new talent:
    Selected by heaven - chance of random events during escort +10%
    Decoration expert - success rate of identifying decoration +10%
    Secret escort expert - the chance of a special escort order task in the accounting room +10%


System optimization:

  1. the game guidelines have been remade. The key guidelines will now be more detailed
  2. optimize the main task of the game. Following the main task can make the game experience smoother
  3. now all attribute bonuses such as passive skills / equipment / bedroom effect / furnishings will be visually displayed in the character attribute panel
  4. the display of the average daily salary earned by each escort order is added in the accounting room
  5. increased the probability of set entries for equipment with [ancestral master] strength
  6. distinguish the display of activated and inactive items in the [escort team edit] interface
  7. click friendliness / level / intensity and other functions that can be sorted automatically have been added to the [Jianghu situation] interface of the auditorium interface
  8. optimized the sorting rule in the [inventory - equipment] page: strength > grade > type
  9. in January of each year, the number of Spring Festival blessing bags sold by peddlers is adjusted from 2 to 5
  10. increased the revenue of escort orders in [Nanjing province / Huguang province]
  11. increased the consumption for building upgrading in [Nanjing / Huguang]
  12. increased the silver consumption of unlocking martial arts slot / learning martial arts / forgetting martial arts / touching bones / forging
  13. optimized the display logic of blood tank in the battle report interface
  14. the operation process for dealing with natural disasters has been optimized, which will be more convenient now
  15. career tips corresponding to each martial art have been added on the [inventory - Secret collection] page
  16. equipment strength display is added in the [inventory - equipment] information interface
  17. the rewards of all Festival playing methods are now adjusted to automatic collection
  18. [Martial Arts Museum] the martial arts slots have been greatly expanded. Now there are enough slots for everyone to learn various martial arts
  19. clicking the "occupied" skill in the [Martial Arts Museum] will automatically lock the character who learned the martial arts
  20. the classification of martial arts corresponding occupations has been added in the [Martial Arts Museum]
  21. the system will automatically save the game progress once the player obtains a new character
  22. adjusted the display position of the [revenge attack] button on the escort agency interface
  23. it optimizes the problem that the year text and month display overlap after more than ten years
  24. increased the skill effect attached to some sets
  25. the play method of [scenery chronicle] was renamed as [Jianghu spring classic], and the original play method of "scenery Chronicle" was deleted
  26. improved the algorithm formula of the buddy's intelligence attribute for triggering the Jianghu Slang & Jianghu hearsay probability
  27. when arranging personnel to deal with natural disasters, the idle personnel will be arranged at the top
  28. when the escort cart is overloaded, the icon prompt of "overload" will now be added
  29. slightly increased the consumption of ancient books for the protagonist's skill upgrade
  30. expanded the slang question bank in the game
  31. increase the escort cart load & change the character's weight. Now you can directly see the value change in the accounting interface
  32. the feud will not steal the equipment & ornaments in the player's inventory
  33. optimized the default rules for selecting equipment parts in the Shenwu Hall
  34. combed and adjusted the balance of all martial arts values
  35. after sorting out all the martial arts, you can now distinguish the corresponding learned martial arts of different professions (escort / taskmaster / waiter)
  36. skill effect optimization of [skill - clear mind and few desires] & [skill - calm mind]
  37. optimization of skill description for [skill - heaven and earth merge] & [skill - yin and Yang blend]
  38. [skill - open the skylight] the amount of silver stolen is adjusted to 1-3 Liang
  39. the trigger effect of the [skill - open the skylight] skill has been added to the bodyguard settlement interface

Bug repair:

  1. fixed a bug that caused the animation to jam when clicking too early in the process of unlocking the provincial map animation
  2. fixed the bug that the actual time and theoretical value of the escort have an error of 3 seconds / day
  3. fixed the bug of an empty team displayed in the accounting room after creating a new team and switching to the accounting room
  4. fixed a bug that would skip the rest phase after triggering a battle in the darts race
  5. fixed a bug that has a chance to crash the game when randomly selecting the character adding status
  6. fixed a bug that did not normally add corresponding attributes to the crown and armor of a child's hand
  7. fixed the bug showing the difference between the Jianghu dynamics and the same faction level in the auditorium
  8. fixed the bug that displayed abnormally in the experience obtained in [skill - bodyguard record]
  9. fixed the bug that occasionally appears in the text representing the building grade when the building is upgraded
  10. when the unlocking area is repaired, the classes of the newly unlocked cards are all displayed as escort bugs
  11. fixed the bug that the equipment list in the escort team editing interface does not match the equipment list in the inventory
  12. fixed the bug that "new" prompt will be displayed when the hearsay task obtains a duplicate role
  13. fixed the abnormal bug displayed at the object retrieval of the strange smell task when the strange smell task was put on the object but not submitted
  14. fixed a blank bug when the strange smell task was dragged to the bottom
  15. fixed the bug that the character can perform automatic escort at the same time when performing the strange news messenger task
  16. fixed a bug that could not be operated when pressing ESC to open the setting interface during the plot dialogue
  17. fixed the bug that displayed abnormally in the level and experience slot under the role that was not obtained in the [character list] interface
  18. fixed the bug that the HP of the healing skill will exceed the maximum life of the character when healing the character
  19. fixed the bug of abnormal attributes attached to equipment in battle
  20. fixed the bug that the sect skill [Qi aggregation] of the blood saber club did not take effect normally
  21. fixed the bug that the effect of the set of "Tao Zi Shou & Man" did not work normally
  22. fixed the bug that the scroll bar in the skill bar of the martial arts museum did not take effect
  23. fixed the bug that occasionally could not be brushed out during the seed / grain tasks of Huayue and early autumn
  24. fixed the bug of abnormal calculation of character HP in the correction phase
  25. fixed a bug that caused abnormal animation display of 2 time-saving provinces to be unlocked continuously
  26. fixed a bug that did not take effect when restoring life skills after reaching the rated HP for the first time
  27. Fixed bug of bedroom harmony achievement
