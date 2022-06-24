[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.06.24 version update announcement

New content:
- added [bedroom furnishings] system
- newly added [vehicle and horse room] accessory modification system
- added the playing method of [Special dart list]
- added the slang collection method of [Jianghu spring classic]
- added the play method of [random event] during escort
- if you swallow the [magic weapon] dart now, you have a small chance to get the hidden peerless magic weapon, and you can get the set entry 100%
- if you swallow the [Script] dart now, you have a small chance to get the hidden peerless script (the only way to put it)
- the [practice room] has opened the function of automatic continuous practice
- [Shenwu hall] has opened the function of automatic continuous creation & automatic sale of low-level equipment
- added monthly operation settlement (replaced the original payment interface)
- new talent:
Selected by heaven - chance of random events during escort +10%
Decoration expert - success rate of identifying decoration +10%
Secret escort expert - the chance of a special escort order task in the accounting room +10%
System optimization:
- the game guidelines have been remade. The key guidelines will now be more detailed
- optimize the main task of the game. Following the main task can make the game experience smoother
- now all attribute bonuses such as passive skills / equipment / bedroom effect / furnishings will be visually displayed in the character attribute panel
- the display of the average daily salary earned by each escort order is added in the accounting room
- increased the probability of set entries for equipment with [ancestral master] strength
- distinguish the display of activated and inactive items in the [escort team edit] interface
- click friendliness / level / intensity and other functions that can be sorted automatically have been added to the [Jianghu situation] interface of the auditorium interface
- optimized the sorting rule in the [inventory - equipment] page: strength > grade > type
- in January of each year, the number of Spring Festival blessing bags sold by peddlers is adjusted from 2 to 5
- increased the revenue of escort orders in [Nanjing province / Huguang province]
- increased the consumption for building upgrading in [Nanjing / Huguang]
- increased the silver consumption of unlocking martial arts slot / learning martial arts / forgetting martial arts / touching bones / forging
- optimized the display logic of blood tank in the battle report interface
- the operation process for dealing with natural disasters has been optimized, which will be more convenient now
- career tips corresponding to each martial art have been added on the [inventory - Secret collection] page
- equipment strength display is added in the [inventory - equipment] information interface
- the rewards of all Festival playing methods are now adjusted to automatic collection
- [Martial Arts Museum] the martial arts slots have been greatly expanded. Now there are enough slots for everyone to learn various martial arts
- clicking the "occupied" skill in the [Martial Arts Museum] will automatically lock the character who learned the martial arts
- the classification of martial arts corresponding occupations has been added in the [Martial Arts Museum]
- the system will automatically save the game progress once the player obtains a new character
- adjusted the display position of the [revenge attack] button on the escort agency interface
- it optimizes the problem that the year text and month display overlap after more than ten years
- increased the skill effect attached to some sets
- the play method of [scenery chronicle] was renamed as [Jianghu spring classic], and the original play method of "scenery Chronicle" was deleted
- improved the algorithm formula of the buddy's intelligence attribute for triggering the Jianghu Slang & Jianghu hearsay probability
- when arranging personnel to deal with natural disasters, the idle personnel will be arranged at the top
- when the escort cart is overloaded, the icon prompt of "overload" will now be added
- slightly increased the consumption of ancient books for the protagonist's skill upgrade
- expanded the slang question bank in the game
- increase the escort cart load & change the character's weight. Now you can directly see the value change in the accounting interface
- the feud will not steal the equipment & ornaments in the player's inventory
- optimized the default rules for selecting equipment parts in the Shenwu Hall
- combed and adjusted the balance of all martial arts values
- after sorting out all the martial arts, you can now distinguish the corresponding learned martial arts of different professions (escort / taskmaster / waiter)
- skill effect optimization of [skill - clear mind and few desires] & [skill - calm mind]
- optimization of skill description for [skill - heaven and earth merge] & [skill - yin and Yang blend]
- [skill - open the skylight] the amount of silver stolen is adjusted to 1-3 Liang
- the trigger effect of the [skill - open the skylight] skill has been added to the bodyguard settlement interface
Bug repair:
- fixed a bug that caused the animation to jam when clicking too early in the process of unlocking the provincial map animation
- fixed the bug that the actual time and theoretical value of the escort have an error of 3 seconds / day
- fixed the bug of an empty team displayed in the accounting room after creating a new team and switching to the accounting room
- fixed a bug that would skip the rest phase after triggering a battle in the darts race
- fixed a bug that has a chance to crash the game when randomly selecting the character adding status
- fixed a bug that did not normally add corresponding attributes to the crown and armor of a child's hand
- fixed the bug showing the difference between the Jianghu dynamics and the same faction level in the auditorium
- fixed the bug that displayed abnormally in the experience obtained in [skill - bodyguard record]
- fixed the bug that occasionally appears in the text representing the building grade when the building is upgraded
- when the unlocking area is repaired, the classes of the newly unlocked cards are all displayed as escort bugs
- fixed the bug that the equipment list in the escort team editing interface does not match the equipment list in the inventory
- fixed the bug that "new" prompt will be displayed when the hearsay task obtains a duplicate role
- fixed the abnormal bug displayed at the object retrieval of the strange smell task when the strange smell task was put on the object but not submitted
- fixed a blank bug when the strange smell task was dragged to the bottom
- fixed the bug that the character can perform automatic escort at the same time when performing the strange news messenger task
- fixed a bug that could not be operated when pressing ESC to open the setting interface during the plot dialogue
- fixed the bug that displayed abnormally in the level and experience slot under the role that was not obtained in the [character list] interface
- fixed the bug that the HP of the healing skill will exceed the maximum life of the character when healing the character
- fixed the bug of abnormal attributes attached to equipment in battle
- fixed the bug that the sect skill [Qi aggregation] of the blood saber club did not take effect normally
- fixed the bug that the effect of the set of "Tao Zi Shou & Man" did not work normally
- fixed the bug that the scroll bar in the skill bar of the martial arts museum did not take effect
- fixed the bug that occasionally could not be brushed out during the seed / grain tasks of Huayue and early autumn
- fixed the bug of abnormal calculation of character HP in the correction phase
- fixed a bug that caused abnormal animation display of 2 time-saving provinces to be unlocked continuously
- fixed a bug that did not take effect when restoring life skills after reaching the rated HP for the first time
- Fixed bug of bedroom harmony achievement
