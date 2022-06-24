 Skip to content

山海皆可平 update for 24 June 2022

June 24 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8998915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modify the main interface icon
  2. Modify the talent enhancement mechanism
  3. Simplified operation guide
  4. Modify the plot introduction
  5. Optimize some monster AI
  6. Adjust the lightning strike effect of the ladder
  7. Optimize the distribution of monsters in Chaotian Palace
  8. Modify some interface descriptions
  9. Modify the customs clearance interface
  10. Added a variety of flying sword forms
  11. Optimize the content of NPC dialogue
  12. Added BOSS debut scene
  13. Modify the display effect of the prompt text
  14. Added Chiyou plot dialogue
  15. Fix the bug of attacking blood-sucking overflow
  16. Optimize the display of invincibility special effects
  17. Modify the archive progress description
  18. Fix the bug that the health bar continues to display after BOOS is out of battle
