- Modify the main interface icon
- Modify the talent enhancement mechanism
- Simplified operation guide
- Modify the plot introduction
- Optimize some monster AI
- Adjust the lightning strike effect of the ladder
- Optimize the distribution of monsters in Chaotian Palace
- Modify some interface descriptions
- Modify the customs clearance interface
- Added a variety of flying sword forms
- Optimize the content of NPC dialogue
- Added BOSS debut scene
- Modify the display effect of the prompt text
- Added Chiyou plot dialogue
- Fix the bug of attacking blood-sucking overflow
- Optimize the display of invincibility special effects
- Modify the archive progress description
- Fix the bug that the health bar continues to display after BOOS is out of battle
山海皆可平 update for 24 June 2022
June 24 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update