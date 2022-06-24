Dungeons of Edera: Patch 1.03

Hail adventurers!
Pushing out another hotfix coming out with some bugs fixes and changes in enemy scaling.
Check out below for full details
1.03
- Enemy Scaling based on equipment greatly reduced
- Keybinding can now overlap
- Aura Buff will now reset correctly when changing characters
- Keybinding Image fix
- Fix for arena boss
- Fix to Mage AI targeting players out of sight
- Dungeon Runner Portal spawn tweaks
- Enemy Freezing bug fixed
- Troll Animation hitboxes tweaked
- Canyon missing quest item spawn fixed
- Reset default keys now working correctly
- Quest Reward now shows in center of UI
- Other Minor fixes
