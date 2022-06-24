 Skip to content

Dungeons of Edera update for 24 June 2022

Dungeons of Edera: Patch 1.03

Build 8998898

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail adventurers!

Pushing out another hotfix coming out with some bugs fixes and changes in enemy scaling.
Check out below for full details

1.03

  • Enemy Scaling based on equipment greatly reduced
  • Keybinding can now overlap
  • Aura Buff will now reset correctly when changing characters
  • Keybinding Image fix
  • Fix for arena boss
  • Fix to Mage AI targeting players out of sight
  • Dungeon Runner Portal spawn tweaks
  • Enemy Freezing bug fixed
  • Troll Animation hitboxes tweaked
  • Canyon missing quest item spawn fixed
  • Reset default keys now working correctly
  • Quest Reward now shows in center of UI
  • Other Minor fixes

