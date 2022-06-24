Update V0.920

Main Features & Adjustments
-
Added some adult content (poses, animations and furniture, need to unlock through achievements)
-
Polished achievements (with better rewards, usually lingerie and furniture)
-
Canceled the lingerie set merchant(merged this feature with achievement system)
-
Added a feature for companions to automatically pickup gold and potions.
-
All interact-able furniture will be marked with an icon in the building list.
-
Added a toggle to don’t bring minions into combat.
-
Added a button to reset skill points (gold required)
-
Added a few new lingerie.
-
Modified dual wielding and great sword special attack.
-
Reduced rage accumulation speed.
-
Added facial expression (automatically applied to certain poses)
Major Bug Fixes
- Loading rings and necklaces will give you the wrong stats.
- After load the game enemy controlled cities will be yours once you enter the battle.
- Many map related bugs are fixed.
- Rage can be interrupt by blocking.
- A series of bugs related to the building mode.
- Many UI related bugs, for example misaligned fonts, overlapping UI elements, etc.
- Merchants’ storage get refreshed every time you get home.
Changed files in this update