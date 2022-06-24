 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

She Will Punish Them update for 24 June 2022

Update V0.920

Share · View all patches · Build 8998827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Features & Adjustments

  • Added some adult content (poses, animations and furniture, need to unlock through achievements)

  • Polished achievements (with better rewards, usually lingerie and furniture)

  • Canceled the lingerie set merchant(merged this feature with achievement system)

  • Added a feature for companions to automatically pickup gold and potions.

  • All interact-able furniture will be marked with an icon in the building list.

  • Added a toggle to don’t bring minions into combat.

  • Added a button to reset skill points (gold required)

  • Added a few new lingerie.

  • Modified dual wielding and great sword special attack.

  • Reduced rage accumulation speed.

  • Added facial expression (automatically applied to certain poses)

Major Bug Fixes

  • Loading rings and necklaces will give you the wrong stats.
  • After load the game enemy controlled cities will be yours once you enter the battle.
  • Many map related bugs are fixed.
  • Rage can be interrupt by blocking.
  • A series of bugs related to the building mode.
  • Many UI related bugs, for example misaligned fonts, overlapping UI elements, etc.
  • Merchants’ storage get refreshed every time you get home.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link