- Fixed bug after passing a final in the enemy list.
- Fixed the unlocking of achievements so that it appears when it is overcome, before it notified only if the final was passed.
- Added new achievement 5000 accurate defenses.
- Added "HOW TO PLAY" brief explanation of the game mechanics.
- INTRO was added when starting the game.
- Strength decrease in FREECOMBO for the enemy and for player1.
- Increased damage on AUTOCOMBO.
- New background to ARIEL.
FACTOR D update for 24 June 2022
