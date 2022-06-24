 Skip to content

FACTOR D update for 24 June 2022

  • Fixed bug after passing a final in the enemy list.
  • Fixed the unlocking of achievements so that it appears when it is overcome, before it notified only if the final was passed.
  • Added new achievement 5000 accurate defenses.
  • Added "HOW TO PLAY" brief explanation of the game mechanics.
  • INTRO was added when starting the game.
  • Strength decrease in FREECOMBO for the enemy and for player1.
  • Increased damage on AUTOCOMBO.
  • New background to ARIEL.

