- Fixed crash (introduced in last update) when moving a pen and dragging outside of the playable area.
- Recopied over old Morailty points to new system, that were reset inadvertently in the last update (This was related to the fixes for Euthanize / donate animals & Report Black Market & Critical Choice Scores). Note if you had done any work on these three morality stats over the last few days then this will have no effect on your game (we only reset values, where the newly created variable had a value of zero)
- Fixed an issue where changing the shape of an empty pen would result in the top layer of the world no longer rendering. (it was fun because you could see all the employees standing at their jobs, in the empty shops! - but yes - it was a bug!!)
- Fixed crash when selecting a Staff Gate and moving it outside of the playable area.
- Made it not crash if the news feed failed to delete cache.
- Morality from donating animals previously maxed out at 9.99 instead of 10.
- Fixed being able to access the research grid from a locked item on the build menu, in Sandbox mode.
Let's Build a Zoo update for 24 June 2022
Dino Island Hot Fix #5
