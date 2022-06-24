Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.429

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where you could no longer draw cards to force your deck to shuffle when your draw pile is empty
- Fixed a problem where you could buy a resource off the market and immediately sell it for more than you bought it for. The amount of gold you receive for selling a resource you bought is capped at the amount spent to buy it. When you get x2 resources when buying a food or luxury resource, the cap for each is the amount spent divided by 2.
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update