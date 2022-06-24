VER 1.0b - HOTFIX

Small update with some stuff we've caught with the aid of the community!
changelog:
-
- Fixed Main story getting stuck around 3rd Story Event.
-
- Fixed Claire being added to deck before the main story line is complete (and fixed Claire getting added every round X amount of times indefinitely).
-
- Fixed story queue and story scripts finished not being saved.
-
- Lowered main story script requirements slightly to better match starlet unlocking tempo.
-
- Fixed currently open gallery tab not refreshing when opening the gallery more than once.
-
- Fixed Up Next text not respecting the Story Event queue which prioritizes main story events
Changed files in this update