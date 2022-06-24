Update version 1.8.5

 Skip to content

VR SHOOT AROUND - Realistic basketball simulator - update for 24 June 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8997844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!
We updated following contents today.

Version 1.8.5

Bugfix / Addition :

  • Fixed a bug that the ball would not come off if you grab the ball with your hand while grabbing the ball with the pointer.
  • Fixed a bug that the holizontal rotation of the ball during pull-up shooting was incorrect.
  • Added "Vertical rotation assist" to the Settings >> Game. When this function is enabled, the direction of vertical rotation of the ball will be corrected to be closer to reality during pull-up shooting.

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!

