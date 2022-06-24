Update version 1.8.5

Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!
We updated following contents today.
Version 1.8.5
Bugfix / Addition :
- Fixed a bug that the ball would not come off if you grab the ball with your hand while grabbing the ball with the pointer.
- Fixed a bug that the holizontal rotation of the ball during pull-up shooting was incorrect.
- Added "Vertical rotation assist" to the Settings >> Game. When this function is enabled, the direction of vertical rotation of the ball will be corrected to be closer to reality during pull-up shooting.
Please enjoy!! Thanks!!