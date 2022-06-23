June 2022 Client update

Greetings PoxNora players. It has been a long time since a client update has been made, but we are pleased to announce that a new client build is available on Steam with a number of fixes we hope you will be happy with.

Upgraded to Unity 2021:

Upgraded the Pox Nora client from Unity 5.6 to Unity 2021.3 (LTS). This is a significant upgrade that includes over 5 years of engine improvements and changes from the Unity team.

Apple Support:

With this release, there is a new 64-bit client and a build for Apple Silicon to improve compatibility with newer Apple devices

Controller Support:

Controller buttons are now only shown if that controller type is present and supported

there may be some screens that still have controller buttons which will be corrected in a later update

Added correct button prompts for ABXY controllers (Xbox, etc)

Fixed the options screen being inaccessible on Xbox controllers

Fixed help and the pause menu being inaccessible on Xbox controllers

General User Interface Changes:

Fixed an issue where the text for Heroic Quests and Daily Quests could be truncated

Improved the clarity of some fonts by switching to a newer Text renderer in many places

Due to the amount of work that this requires, this was done sporadically in specific key places. Further work will most likely be done on this in later updates

If login fails due to steam having no connection, a different error message will appear besides "invalid user name or password"

Updated the interface for "deck validation" and added additional handling for if deck validation fails for some reason. additionally, cleaned up the display of invalid decks for things such as solo campaigns that have deck restrictions

Login / Registration:

Fixed the text for "terms of service" and "privacy policy" being cut off in new user registration

Fixed rollover not working on "register" text button on the login screen

Chat:

Fixed chat not appearing in the text bar on certain resolutions

Fixed an issue wherein chat would not correctly display if it needed to wrap to multiple lines.

this primarily affected the /who command

Changed the behaviour of text that is wrapping to multiple lines to not break words into multiple lines unless the word spans the entire width of the intended area

Combat messages will no longer show up in the Global chat tab during a game

Deck Manager / Rune Manager:

Fixed deck name being misaligned when viewing game on resolutions with an aspect ratio other than 16:9

Added an additional effect for foil runes (this will appear on all places that show the rune)

The active deck is now selected and scrolled to when opening the Deck Manager

Fixed less than 5 runes appearing in a row when using a non 16:9 resolution, which could really break up the scrolling functionality of the rune manager

Filters for Champions (race, class) no longer hide all non-Champion runes if the filter "None" is not selected

Fixed the full name of Runes not appearing for Runes with long names (i.e., "Angel of Nourishment", etc)

Made adjustments for reability and usability to the options in the Rune Filters screen

Solo:

Fixed an error that could occur in the solo play screens in which some screen elements were not removed in some cases

Game:

Fixed the following maps having incorrect map data

Forglar Swamp

Forsaken Waste

Savage Tundra

Shattered Peaks

Tundra Lake

Ironfist Mountains

K'thir Hill

Nora Glades

Lost City

Elemental Plateau

K'thir Hill 4

Ironfist "Alternate"

Brood pits "Alternate"

Added new icons for the conditions Fatigued and Engaged

Art & Effects:

Fixed idol art for LE elven mage

Fixed the idol art for the Sporedrop Mushroom relic

Fixed an issue that prevented certain location effects to not always appear on all affected squares, or could make multiple instances of location effects to not appear when multiples of them were active. this affected the following:

Ice Trap

Fire Trap

Poison Trap

Acid Trap

Boulder Trap

Poison Cloud

Hungry Dead

Locust Plague

Choking Stench

Elsarin Night

Fog of Ancients

Abominable

Fixed an issue that caused some effects that draw with circular lines to not appear. this affected the following:

Grim Aura

Desecration

Desecrated Zone

Cleanse

Battle Drum

Death Knell

Invoke: Warbeast Roar

Death Nova: Skeletons

Drudgery

Motion Sensor

Holy Light

Psychic Conundrum

Vex Cor Pram

Lay Hands

Blessed

Font Blessing

Restraining Aura

Chains of Corruption

Distracted

Burdened

Paralyzed

Twisted

Balancing Act

Sermon

Tainted Statue

Immobile

Turtled

Elsari Coven

Demoralized

Unpowered

Impervious

Dragon God's Staff

Cleansing Flame

Dispel

Dispelling Blows

Pure Fire

Purge

Oblivion Shield

Relieve

Cleansing Mist

Mika's Healing Aria

Soothing Aura

Sacred Temple

Cleanse

Judgement

Nature's Blessing

Cleansing Storm

Fixed issues with portions of maps being displayed at an incorrect size, which led to skewing at the right hand side and at the bottommost inaccessible area of the map and caused overlay graphics and visual effects to not correctly line up

in particular, this fixes the lava on underdepths and the treeline on k'thir maps

Changed the import settings of all champion and relic sprites so that they no longer use bilinear filtering, which could cause some lines to bleed onto the edges of other sprite frames

Fixed an issue in which the effect for Impervious would not play on the unit it was being used on

Game User Interface:

Fixed an issue that would cause the movement grid of a selected champion to be incorrectly recalculated when another unit was moving, which could cause that champion to be issued a movement path that could lead in an incorrect (and often opposite) direction

yes, this is the bug you think it is

Changed the "screen message" effect so that it is now dynamicly timed so that the time of the message is shorter or longer depending on the amount of text shown

as part of this change, the "Opponent's Turn" / "Your Turn" screen message only shows for 2 seconds instead of 4 seconds, and the time before that effect shows is now 0.5 seconds instead of 1. Since this screen message is a blocking effect, this means you have an extra 2.5 seconds of unimpeded gameplay per turn

Adjusted the position of condition icons in the lower HUD slightly to give it more space from the continuous ability icons above

Fixed some naming of a few units which were renamed

Fixed cooldown displays showing as "-1" for abilities on an unowned unit

Fixed cooldown displays showing as "-1" for unit conditions that have no duration

Fixed an issue in which you could not open the pause screen if a neutral Nora Font was selected

Pressing the Escape key now cancels any ability targeting that is selected

Added the option to enable/disable automatic map panning to the Options screen so you don't need to know about a hidden F1 key to disable it

Performance: