update #14

changes
- nVidia RTX and (newer) AMD gpus now show all flower types
- all flower types are distributed with the same density across the grass now
- flower density increased
- dandelion seed texture
- game engine OpenXR plugin provider changed, SteamVR is not opened anymore during launch when available
- ocean beach audio volume starts to falloff farer away
- music max volume slightly decreased
- meadow grows smoothly when meadow size changed
- clouds fade smoothly into existence
- when 4 (logical, also hyperthreaded) cores are available weather cloud center calculation is performed on its own separate core (1 core is left for the game engines thread and 2 are left for Windows), when more than 4 cores are available weather cloud movement is calculated looped on each of those more cores
- tree wobbling animation applied with 1 random orientation and thus 1 rotation calculation for all branches instead of 1 such for each branch
improvements
- input detection adjusts for always-actuated inputs
additions
- a 4th flower type
- an "other colors" mode
- a "light shininess" mode
fixes
- custom music starting from beginning when not having changed it when applying settings again
- key for turning left not working
- analog input devices initial values being wrong getting used
- fireflies on trees erroring when meadow size changes during their birth as well as life
known issues
- input devices digital buttons might be used as actuated initially, perform once any input on that device to have its correct values be used
- custom music resets itself 1 time after playing the first tenths of the first second
- disabling VR results in the screen showing the image for the VR hmd left eye
Changed files in this update