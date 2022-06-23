 Skip to content

b update for 23 June 2022

update #14

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

changes

  • nVidia RTX and (newer) AMD gpus now show all flower types
  • all flower types are distributed with the same density across the grass now
  • flower density increased
  • dandelion seed texture
  • game engine OpenXR plugin provider changed, SteamVR is not opened anymore during launch when available
  • ocean beach audio volume starts to falloff farer away
  • music max volume slightly decreased
  • meadow grows smoothly when meadow size changed
  • clouds fade smoothly into existence
  • when 4 (logical, also hyperthreaded) cores are available weather cloud center calculation is performed on its own separate core (1 core is left for the game engines thread and 2 are left for Windows), when more than 4 cores are available weather cloud movement is calculated looped on each of those more cores
  • tree wobbling animation applied with 1 random orientation and thus 1 rotation calculation for all branches instead of 1 such for each branch

improvements

  • input detection adjusts for always-actuated inputs

additions

  • a 4th flower type
  • an "other colors" mode
  • a "light shininess" mode

fixes

  • custom music starting from beginning when not having changed it when applying settings again
  • key for turning left not working
  • analog input devices initial values being wrong getting used
  • fireflies on trees erroring when meadow size changes during their birth as well as life

known issues

  • input devices digital buttons might be used as actuated initially, perform once any input on that device to have its correct values be used
  • custom music resets itself 1 time after playing the first tenths of the first second
  • disabling VR results in the screen showing the image for the VR hmd left eye

Changed files in this update

