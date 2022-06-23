Day 1 Patch Live!

Hello Outrunners,

I bring you the day 1 patch (hotfix)!

Here's a brief list of the changes:

Resolutions are now much more malleable, allowing you to use widescreen, ultrawide, 16:10 or whatever with (hopefully) little issue and NO MORE BLACK BARS. The third person UI for the cars aren't yet perfect but it's now definitely playable.

AI won't stick to walls after the finish line on Starlight Nightway.

Engine sound glitch fixed on respawn/reset.

The engine slider in the settings should work fine now.

Cutscenes SHOULD now be consistently skippable. Please let me know if you are still having issues.

Races/time trials now start on the green light instead of a few seconds after.

Shuffle mode now fixed for user music.

"Best lap" times reset on race finish (for next race).

Starlight Nightway rockets should now be less janky.

Potential crashes when passing the finish line fixed(?).

Autobox achievement progression sorted.

Can't get a shift score by simply pressing the clutch any more - must actually shift now!

Minor QOL things here and there.

VR Mode main menu camera scaling adjusted.

VR Mode main menu UI is larger and easier to navigate.

VR Mode every time you adjust perspective of your car your camera gets repositioned correctly.

VR Mode Windows Extended Reality and Oculus support removed for the time being due to testing difficulties.

Once again if you are finding that any of these updates weren't effective and you are still experiencing bugs of any form please let me know.

Thank you for the support so far and I can't wait to keep making Outmode a better game.

I will post a road map in a few days with all the post launch content.

Stay rad.