Virtual Fighting Championship update for 23 June 2022

Update Version 25.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Infinity mode) Fixed the issue that prevents new robots from being generated after defeating 196 of them in one go.
  • Refined the Arcade mode AI's distance control behaviour. They won't unrealistically keep perfect distance anymore.
  • Slightly nerfed James in season one; Slightly nerfed Michael in season one.
  • Fixed Arcade mode enemy name display.
  • Fixed cloud safe issue for the Arcade Mode.
  • Skip Arcade mode stories for past levels.

