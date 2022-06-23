- (Infinity mode) Fixed the issue that prevents new robots from being generated after defeating 196 of them in one go.
- Refined the Arcade mode AI's distance control behaviour. They won't unrealistically keep perfect distance anymore.
- Slightly nerfed James in season one; Slightly nerfed Michael in season one.
- Fixed Arcade mode enemy name display.
- Fixed cloud safe issue for the Arcade Mode.
- Skip Arcade mode stories for past levels.
Virtual Fighting Championship update for 23 June 2022
Update Version 25.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
