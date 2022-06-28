 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 28 June 2022

Version 1.0.10 Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8996720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements to the Crafthall: The ability to view currently equipped weapon parts, and the ability to immediately equip a crafted weapon part.
  • Selecting an enemy portrait during its spawn message will recenter the camera on its spawn location.
  • Fixed various issues related to obtaining items
  • New language content added.
  • Various other bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1611071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1611072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link