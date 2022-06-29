Community Patch #1 - Steam Deck, Remote Play, and more!

Hello everyone!

It has been such a joy seeing so many of you enjoying this game we’ve spent the better part of the past few years working on. After taking some health potions, a roast chicken, and a fair whack of sleep, we’ve spent the past couple of weeks diving into the piles of feedback we’ve received so far and kicking it into our backend systems for us to start working through. This patch is the first step in our journey to making Skeleton Crew the best game it can be and we’re glad you’re all now on that journey with us!

Alongside the changes below we’re excited to be activating Remote Play capability so now you can play local co-op with your friends over the internet and stream the game to your TV, let us know how it goes for you (and feel free to share snaps of you playing Skeleton Crew on the biggest TV you can find 📺)!

Whilst we’ve been focused on some of the more specific feedback we’ve received so far, if you have further comments and suggestions for us please join our Discord where you can discuss all things Skeleton Crew! Speaking of Discord, a special thank you to some of our Discord members such as @HeyEllwood, @Aardappel, @DodGie, @Zaek (and others!) for providing bug reports and logs - it’s much appreciated ❤️

See you out there kicking butt!

Cinder Cone & Modern Wolf

General

Option to Skip Tutorial added to pause menu

Option to disable Cursor Position lock during gameplay to aid MHOOK support

UI scaling adjusted to properly support 32:9 aspect ratio

Completing any level should trigger any level-specific achievements that a player should have but doesn't

Steam Deck

Addition of Steam Cloud Save support (including dynamic sync for Steam Deck)

Changed video codecs for playback on Steam Deck

Multiplayer

Fixed steam invites not working in some cases

Misc.

General balancing improvements and bug fixes such as selecting Gimbal via the hero/time trial 'Change Level' option causing issues and Gilliam's water dash ability affecting NPCs at the YEET HQ

The build number for this patch is 1.0.5.

