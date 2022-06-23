Dota 2 update for 23 June 2022
ClientVersion 5337
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Manifold Paradox
- Modified Economy Item: Acolyte of the Lost Arts
- Modified Economy Item: The Disciple's Path
- Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution
English Localization
- dota_settings_force_right_click_attack:
Right-Click to Force Attack›
- dota_settings_force_right_click_attack_0:
- dota_settings_force_right_click_attack_1:
- dota_settings_force_right_click_attack_2:
- DOTA_Settings_Tooltip_Force_Right_Click_Attack_0:
- DOTA_Settings_Tooltip_Force_Right_Click_Attack_2:
Extra notes