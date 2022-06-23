 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 23 June 2022

ClientVersion 5337

Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Manifold Paradox
  • Modified Economy Item: Acolyte of the Lost Arts
  • Modified Economy Item: The Disciple's Path
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution

English Localization

  • dota_settings_force_right_click_attack: Right-Click to Force AttackRight-Click Allies
  • dota_settings_force_right_click_attack_0: To Follow
  • dota_settings_force_right_click_attack_1: To Attack
  • dota_settings_force_right_click_attack_2: To Deny
  • DOTA_Settings_Tooltip_Force_Right_Click_Attack_0: Right-clicking on a friendly unit will cause your hero to follow that unit.
  • DOTA_Settings_Tooltip_Force_Right_Click_Attack_2: Right-clicking on a friendly unit will cause your hero to attempt to deny that unit if it is deniable, otherwise it will follow that unit.

