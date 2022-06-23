 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 23 June 2022

Bug Fixes for Survival Mode & The Beginning level

Last edited by Wendy

I completed Survival Mode for the first time this morning, and it.... didn't go well, hahaha. It should work now.

Changelog

  • BUG FIX: Cinematics no longer play in Survival Mode.
  • BUG FIX: The total levels shown in Survival Mode are no longer based on your Standard Mode progress.
  • BUG FIX: The water meshes in The Beginning were broken, resulting in the whole level having the underwater visual effects, and part of the final water tube not being water....
  • BUG FIX: Survival mode replay files are now ".replay" instead of ".json".

