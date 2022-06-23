Patch 0.3.0

Maps

New Map: Lowtide

On the tropical island of Lowtide. Yea... surfs up bby.

All Maps;

Health orbs added (See more under 'Gamemode Changes')

Buffs added in mid, replacing the special arrow pack

Arena:

Added extra entrances to both spawns to make the map less one dimensional

Increased size of the map slightly

Wallbounce resetters added (See more under 'Level Elements')

Market:

More height added in parts of the map, along with an extra path out of spawn

Fate:

Slight changes to mid, removed the boxes and the new Buff can be used to block shots or LOS your opponents

Level Elements:

Geyser: (Currently limited to the map 'Lowtide')

Shoots the player up into the air, taking into effect direction and speed up to a maximum of 1000 speed

Set on a timer, will only be active starting 30 seconds into the round, then turning off and on throughout the round

Wallbounce Resetters: (Currently limited to the map 'Arena')

Hitting the wallbounce resetter will reset your wallbounce charge, so you can use 2 before hitting the floor. (These are indicated by black spear head decals, but will be more visible in the future).

New Ability:

Kick:

Cooldown = 6 seconds

New base ability, replaces health potion (Health potion has been moved to utility)

Kick the player, knocking them back 18 meters (deals 10 damage)

If the player hits a wall, they will be stunned for .35s (deals 20 extra damage)

Temporary kick animation

Special Arrow Types:

General:

All special arrows now start with 1 ammo

Smoke:

Smoke radius reduced from 450 > 300

If the smoke hits fire, it will extinguish. Making a faded smoke effect and sound that lasts 2.5 seconds

Fire:

Will be destroyed by smoke bombs and smoke arrows

If the fire hits smoke, it will extinguish. Making a faded smoke effect and sound that lasts 2.5

Increased size of the fire decal to match the hitbox better

New Arrow Types:

Volley:

On impact, after .4 seconds, spawns a volley of arrows. Activating 3 times in quick succession

Each arrow does 15 damage, and will slow the player if hit by 30%. Lasting 2 seconds

If you're already slowed, and get hit by another arrow, it won't slow you

Max of 2 charges

Heal:

On impact, creates a healing AOE effect

Heals 5 hp every .5 seconds, lasting for 5 seconds. (50HP total)

Will heal all players, not just allies

Hitting a player directly with the arrow will heal them for 50HP

Max of 1 charge

Utility:

General:

Default utility has been changed from Throwing Knife > Health Potion

Throwing Knife:

Cooldown increased from 6 > 8

Projectile speed increased from 4500 > 5500

Hitbox size increased from 5 > 6

Smoke Bomb:

If the smoke hits fire, it will extinguish. Making a faded smoke effect and sound that lasts 2.5

Cooldown increased from 6 > 8

Health Potion:

Can now cancel the health potion whilst in use by pressing the utility key again, or using secondary fire

Starts with 1 charge

Satchel:

Now does 10 damage to all players in the area of effect

Gamemode Changes:

General:

Starting arrow ammo reduced from 20 > 12

Can now pick up arrow packs if your arrow ammo is at max

Rounds now get added instantly, so you can see easier and are not confused if you won the last round or not

Arrow Packs:

Middle pack has been removed

Side arrow packs now give 1 special arrow, 1 utility charge and 10 arrows

Shots to deny increased from 1 > 2 (First shot will remove the shield effect around the arrow pack)

Will receive a hitmarker when hitting an arrow pack (if the shield is still active)

Deathmatch arrow packs spawned from killing players will give 10 arrows

Buffs:

Spawn in the middle of the map (every 30 seconds)

The first buff to spawn will be random, then it will spawn in order (if the first buff is health, it would be followed by ammo > health > ammo > health)

Shots to deny = 3 (First 2 shots will destroy the shield)

Can be hit by; Arrows, Melee, Kick, Throwing Knife

Will receive a hitmarker when hitting the buff (when the shield is still active)

Health Buff:

Heals the player for 100hp (does not overheal)

Ammo Buff:

Gives 2 special arrows, 2 utility charges and 10 arrows

Health Orbs:

Heal for 10HP

Spawn at the start of the round

Will respawn 20 seconds after they have been taken

Unable to be destroyed

UI/UX:

Scoreboard Player Actions:

Moved the mute, view profile, copy steam id and add friend buttons from the scoreboard dropdown to the in-game menu

Information Panel:

Revamped the information panel when pressing F1, now shown from the right side of the screen with a clearer display

Reminder to use this feature when spawning instead of once at the start of the game

Loadout Phase:

Moved health potion utility to the top

Set all ammo/charges to match the changes mentioned above

Ammo/health pickup indication:

Will now show the correct values for each ammo type you are picking up

Now resets with slight flash when picking up the same ammo type if it's already showing

Fade in/out timings changed

Added shadow to text

Scoreboard:

Removed 'Press middle mouse to show mouse cursor'. This is no longer needed as all actions have been moved to the in-game menu instead

Killfeed:

Icons added for kick, kick stun, zone kills and satchel

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the speed indicator would reset after leaving a game

Fixed a bug where the utility icon would fade out or not appear when you still had charges available

Fixed a bug where 'M' was default bound to the in-game menu

Fixed a bug where arrow collide VFX weren't showing

Fixed a bug where you could sprint whilst crouching

Fixed a bug where the spawn barriers weren't being properly destroyed on the server

Fixed a bug where the purple dot would stay on your screen if someone destroyed your shadow arrow

Fixed a bug where the impact FX wouldn't show if someone destroyed your shadow arrow

Fixed a bug where the shadow arrow projectile would still show to the player who fired it, even if it was denied by another player

Recreated audio settings to hopefully fix a bug where new users were unable to alter volumes

Misc:

General:

Single arrow pickups (ones fired by players) lifespan increased from 40s > 60s

Arrow hitbox increased from 5 > 6

Slightly increased all player hitbox sizes

SFX/VFX:

Water drops

Waves

Bubbles

River streams

Geyser air stream

Splashes

Fluid impulses whilst moving through water

Kick explosion

Fire Arrow explosion

Fire arrow damage

Fire arrow AOE

Fire Extinguish

Health impact

Lowered the sound of Arrow Packs spawning

Slightly lowered the ability ready ping sfx

Heal arrow impact SFX

Volley arrow impact SFX

Ambience added to Market and Fate

Input Settings:

General:

Renamed the input keybind 'Health Potion' to 'Kick'

Invert option changes:

Invert Mouse Removed

Invert Mouse Aim Removed

Invert Mouse X added

Invert Mouse Y added

Invert Mouse X Aim added

Invert Mouse Y Aim added

Known Major Issues

Sometimes only having to kill one player in a 2v2 to win a round

Training range unavailable whilst in queue

Thank you so much to everyone for playing, and supporting me on this project! There is still so much more to come.

This patch heavily focuses on new and updated content along with a lot of gameplay changes, just a reminder, these are changes in an early access game. Please provide feedback through socials, discord or the feedback website. Feedback Website

Regarding skins, it's not a top priority at the moment so you won't see much stuff being added to the store, if anything.

One of the main features we can't wait to put out is the changes to how players queue for matchmaking games. In the near future you'll be able to queue for multiple game modes at the same. We'll also fix the training range bug, along with being able to be in a Deathmatch (hopefully).

Reminder

If you encounter any cheaters or players using racist, homophobic, sexist or extreme vulgarity through the in-game chat system. Please create a #support-ticket in the discord channel. These players will be chat banned.